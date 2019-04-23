Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Delhi Police Waiting for Forensic Report to Solve Mystery Behind Rohit Shekhar's Death

The team from the Forensic Science Lab conducted an examination of the vehicle in which Rohit Shekhar was made to lie down before being shifted to the ambulance and also visited his home to recreate the crime sequence.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Police Waiting for Forensic Report to Solve Mystery Behind Rohit Shekhar's Death
File photo of late ND Tiwari with Rohit Shekhar Tiwari who died a few day ago.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch is waiting for the forensic report to solve the mystery behind Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's unnatural death, sources said Tuesday.

Police are collecting evidence to strengthen the case and sources said they are close to cracking it.

They said that police suspects persons from inside the house are behind the killing as no sign of forceful entry was found.

Rohit Shekhar was allegedly smothered to death on April 16.

Earlier, the sources said that experts from the Forensic Science Lab, Rohini also visited Rohit Shekhar's home in Defence Colony on Sunday where they recreated the crime sequence and opined that no signs were found which showed that he had resisted while he was smothered.

The team also conducted an examination of the vehicle in which Rohit Shekhar was made to lie down before being shifted to the ambulance.

On Monday, his wife Apoorva, along with her two domestic aides, was taken by police for questioning. She was also questioned on Sunday and Saturday.

Police sources said there are seven CCTV cameras at Rohit Shekhar's home, but two of them do not work.

"Rohit had gone to Uttarakhand to vote on April 12 and returned on the night of April 15. He could be seen on CCTV taking the support of the wall while walking in an inebriated state. No one has come and gone out of the home at the time Rohit was smothered," they said.

His mother Ujjwala on Sunday had alleged that her daughter-in-law Apoorva and her family were money minded people and wanted to acquire the entire property. She claimed that she would make more revelations in the near future.

She denied reports of Rohit Shekhar having affair with anyone.

"Apoorva's family wanted to take control of the properties of my both sons, Siddharth and Rohit because this house is near to the Supreme Court where Apoorva is practising law," Ujjwala said.
She sad Apoorva was disappointed and expressed her displeasure over the fact that Rohit Shekhar's brother Siddharth wanted to give a share of a property to the son of N D Tiwari's aide Rajiv.

"Rajiv is my relative and has served to our family since long. He was also OSD to late N D Tiwari," she said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram