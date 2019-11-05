Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Police Works Like 'Armed Wing of BJP', Says AAP Amid Delhi Police Protest

The AAP spokesperson also attacked Amit Shah, who is the final reporting authority of the Delhi Police as the Union Home Minister.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
File image of AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj.

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the protest by the Delhi Police, saying the force has been converted into a "political entity" and works like an "armed wing of the BJP", while its basic duty of maintaining law and order takes back seat.

The AAP's charges came as thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters here to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court.

"IPC Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than four people) is imposed in and around the police headquarters all the time. Then how is that the protest is being held there? Why has there been no action," AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told PTI over phone.

He said the BJP has "emboldened" Delhi Police so much that "we are living in a Police State".

"The Police is least concerned about basic law & order issues in Delhi. Police officers are so arrogant. Delhi Police has been converted into Political Entity and works like an Armed Wing of BJP," Bhardwaj said in a tweet.

He also attacked Amit Shah, who is the final reporting authority of the Delhi Police as the Union Home Minister.

"Mr Amit Shah has completely failed the law and order situation in Delhi. Law and Order situation in Delhi is at its worst in last 70 years.

Mr Shah is busy making and breaking state governments," he said. Bhardwaj said the "ugly situation" in the capital shows "complete incompetence" of the home minister.

"The situation could have been handled maturely by Centre. Lawyers are responsible for getting justice to the people. Police provides security to people. Clashes between them is very unfortunate," he said.

Asked if the protest would affect the odd-even scheme of the Delhi government, Bhardwaj said the Delhi police is duty-bound to implement the road rationing scheme.

"I think the concept behind odd-even is more voluntary and community-based and under the Delhi government there is enforcement wing of transport department and civil defence volunteers who are enforcing odd-even," he said.

The tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

As surging crowds of protesters gathered outside the Police Headquarters in ITO, leading to traffic snarls, city police chief Amulya Patnaik came out of his office to assure them that their concerns will be addressed and urged them to return to duty.

