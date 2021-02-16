Delhi Police Write to Zoom for Details of Those Who Attended Toolkit Meet, Deny Lapses in Disha Ravi's Arrest

Weeks after the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police have written to video conferencing platform Zoom seeking details of those who participated in the January 11 meeting organised allegedly by a "pro-Khalistani" group to prepare a protest "toolkit" backing the farmers' agitation, officials said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which "doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old".

The police alleged that Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu were among the around 70 people who had attended the meeting through Zoom app, days before the Republic Day violence in the national capital that left over 500 police personnel injured and one protester dead.

"The Delhi Police has written to video conferencing app Zoom seeking details of participants who attended the meeting on January 11," the official said. On Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police (cyber) Prem Nath had alleged that the e-mail account created by Shantanu is the owner of this Google document.

"Pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder Mo Dhaliwal had contacted them (Jacob and Shantanu) through a Canada-based woman named Punit," Nath had said. "Nikita and Shantanu had on January 11 attended a Zoom meeting organized by PFJ in which modalities were decided to create the 'toolkit' titled 'Global Farmer Strike' and 'Global Day of Action, 26 January'," Nath said.

.

Talking to reporters at an event here, Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation. Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it". "Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old," the Delhi Police chief said.

He said Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody and the matter was being probed. Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

The data was also deleted, police claimed, adding that Ravi's Telegram account shows many links related to the toolkit had been removed. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu.