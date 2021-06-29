CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Police’s Anti-terror Team Leaves for Jammu to Analyse Drone Attack Site

Two low intensity blasts reported at Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday. (Image: IANS)

It was during the early hours on Sunday that two explosions rocked the high-security technical area of Air Force Station in Jammu at 1.37 am and at 1.42 am.

The senior officers told News18 that the team will visit the spot and interact with the investigating agencies to analyse the threat and ensure adequate preparedness for any similar attempt in the future.

“Delhi, being the capital, is always on high alert. As an anti-terror unit, analysis of such an attack that is an example of the urban warfare will only make us more capable of thwarting any such attempt in future," said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

Initial probe had revealed that drones with payload were used in both the blasts to drop the explosive material.

Initial probe had revealed that drones with payload were used in both the blasts to drop the explosive material.

first published:June 29, 2021, 12:22 IST