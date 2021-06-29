Delhi Police’s Anti-terror Team Leaves for Jammu to Analyse Drone Attack Site

The senior officers told News18 that the team will visit the spot and interact with the investigating agencies to analyse the threat and ensure adequate preparedness for any similar attempt in the future.

“Delhi, being the capital, is always on high alert. As an anti-terror unit, analysis of such an attack that is an example of the urban warfare will only make us more capable of thwarting any such attempt in future," said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

The team will most likely reach Jammu by early Tuesday. It was during the early hours on Sunday that two explosions rocked the high-security technical area of Air Force Station in Jammu at 1.37 am and at 1.42 am.

Initial probe had revealed that drones with payload were used in both the blasts to drop the explosive material.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here