Delhi Police’s Big Experiment: Separate Wings for Investigation and Law & Order

The Delhi Police has initiated a pilot project in 30 police stations in the national capital to study the feasibility of separating investigation and law and order.Sanjay Singh, the Special Commissioner of Police (Headquarters and Recruitment), said the pilot project setting up separate investigation wings has been initiated in 30 police stations in the first phase. "This step shall ensure specialisation as well as improve police response to the victims and families affected by crime, especially in heinous cases," he said.As many as 1,409 teams consisting of one sub-inspector, one head constable and one constable (4,227 personnel in total) have been constituted and allocated to two police each in 15 police districts, said another officer.The project was started in mid-September and under it police personnel tasked with investigation have been given laptops and are engaged in law and order duties, apart from big events like the New Year’s Eve and Republic Day, he added.The investigation team staffers have been trained and equipped with legal, forensic, scientific and technological aids. The objectives of this are to improve quality of investigation, ensure timely disposal of cases, improve conviction rate and ensure co-ordination with prosecuting agency for speedy trial, the officer added.He said this allows more time for investigating teams to probe cases, prepare charge sheets and "we have seen that there has been a speedy disposal of cases".