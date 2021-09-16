Delhi Police's 'Operation Milap' Finds 3 Missing Siblings at NFC's Ashoka Park

The cases of missing children are continuously rising in the national capital and hence the Delhi Police have intensified its Operation Milap Campaign. According to the campaign, the team works towards tracing the missing children and reuniting them with their families. Recently, a case from the New Friends Colony (NFC) of South-East district came to fore the police succeeded in finding three missing siblings.

According to the South-East District DCP RP Meena, on September 13, a lady, named Ruksana, registered a complaint about her three missing children at the NFC police station. She informed the police that her minor children 7, 5 and a 3-year-old had gone missing. The NFC police registered the case after receiving the complaint and started looking for the kids.

A special team of SI Narsi Prasad and head constable Rakesh was formed under the leadership of SHO/NFC. The team worked tirelessly, found the three missing siblings and reunited them with the family. After completing all the required official formalities, the three missing children were handed to their parents by the police. The police also found that the children had gone to the market with their mother and while she was busy hiring an auto, the children had lost their way.

According to the police, the investigating team also involved secret informants in the city. The CCTV cameras installed around the area were also investigated. The information of missing children was shared interstate through zip net and WT message, contact numbers of any suspicious persons were also monitored and several NGOs were kept in touch. Besides, with the help of Google mapping and zip net, the team was able to trace the children at Ashoka Park, NFC, Delhi.

