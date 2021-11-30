Delhi Air Quality Remains Very Poor; Minimum Temperature Drops to 9.8 Degrees Celsius

Delhi’s air quality remained in the very poor category on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature slipped to 9.8 degrees Celsius. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 329. The city had recorded air quality in the severe category for three days on the trot.

The neighbouring cities also saw some improvement in AQI compared to the readings the previous day, with some moving to poor from very poor. Faridabad (recorded 274), Ghaziabad (291), Greater Noida (272), Gurgaon (346) and Noida (298).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius.The relative humidity was around 88 per cent at 9:30 AM.

The national capital on November 17 had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 9.6 degrees Celsius Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature had stood at 26.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR on Monday had indicated that favourable local surface wind speed on Tuesday is likely to bring slight relief. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday had said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

The ban on the entry of trucks barring those engaged in essential services will continue till December 7, while CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi, Rai said after a review meeting with officials of departments concerned.

Delhi recorded a marginal improvement in air quality on Monday — air pollution levels receded from severe to very poor — due to favourable wind speed, authorities said. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 389 on Monday. The city had recorded severe air quality for three days on the trot. Neighbouring Faridabad (276), Ghaziabad (365), Greater Noida (350), Gurgaon (395) and Noida (356) also saw a marginal improvement in air quality. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department said favourable wind speed, up to 15 kmph, aided dispersion of pollutants during the afternoon. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature settled around 26.1 degrees Celsius.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor SAFAR, favourable local surface wind speed on Tuesday is likely to bring slight relief. Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 7, while CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi, Rai said after a review meeting with officials of departments concerned. He said the government’s ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution is being extended till December 18.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions resumed and government offices reopened from Monday.

Yesterday, The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court that it has re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) in view of the worsening air quality. In an affidavit, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) told a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana that the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has directed the state governments in NCR and the Delhi government to ensure restrictions on construction activities with exceptions as per its November 24 order.

(With Inputs From Wires)

