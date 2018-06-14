Delhi's deteriorating air quality levels have sparked off a war of words between political parties.Even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal continues with his sit-in at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence, the Delhi Congress unit called for a protest against the government and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders continued their demonstration at the chief minister’s office.Responding to the criticism, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders said Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain had issued 12 notices to IAS officers, including one on Thursday afternoon.“IAS officers don’t turn up for pollution or education or waterlogging meetings. But they provided mattresses to BJP leaders. Imran Hussain has requested multiple meetings since February 22 and IAS officers have simply refused to come. Not a single IAS officer has turned up for meetings called by any minister,” said AAP leader Atishi Marlena.AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “We are very concerned with the rising pollution, which is why we have urged the L-G to end the IAS strike. It is not right that the elected government keeps calling for meetings but IAS officers don’t turn up.”Delhi government sources said Hussain was heading to the L-G’s House to participate in an emergency meeting on rising pollution levels.Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the crisis and help end the “strike”.Listing the works that were being affected by the “strike”, Kejriwal wrote, “Pollution is a major problem in Delhi. Earlier, a review and planning meeting would be held every 15 days, as was supposed to be done. Because of the strike of IAS officers, Delhi has not had this meeting for the last three months.”He also said the de-silting of drains ahead of monsoon, painting of government schools in summer holidays, review meetings to plan for dengue, construction of Mohalla Clinics, Polyclinics, Signature Bridge and drains in unauthorised colonies were being stalled because of the bureaucratic stir.