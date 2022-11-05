Read more

recorded an AQI of 456, IGI airport at 397, ITO at 411, Okhla at 425, Pusa at 416, RK Puram at 446, Wazirpur at 449 and Vivek Nagar from 440.

Areas of NCR, including Noida reported the same category, with 529, Gurugram at 478 and Dhirpur at 534.

Almost all air quality monitoring stations recorded “severe” category, with at least 13 of them logging an AQI of over 450 on Friday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 447 at 2 pm Friday.

PM2.5, the lung damaging particles were above 470 micrograms per cubic metre. This is eight times over the safe limit of micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi government decided to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs under GRAP — a set of anti-pollution measures followed in Delhi and its surrounding towns according to the severity of the situation. This included a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles, ban on entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones, and a construction ban.

In a bid to ramp up public transport, the government will also launch the “Paryavaran Bus Service”, which will include 500 privately-run CNG buses, news agency PTI said.

Stubble burning accounted for 30 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in the capital, according to the Central Pollution Control Board and SAFAR, a forecasting agency under the Ministry of Earth and Sciences.

In a joint presser with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the AAP government took responsibility for “excessive” stubble burning in neighboring Punjab that was leading to an increase in pollution levels. “We have our government in Punjab and we are responsible if ‘parali’ is being burnt there. Farmers are not responsible for it,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said air pollution in the winters was not a “Delhi-specific problem”, adding that it affected entire northern India and that there should be no blame game and politics on the issue.

Politically, the BJP and AAP have been trading barbs over the issue of rising pollution, especially stubble burning.

The number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab rose 12.59 per cent year-on-year to 26,583 in the last 50 days, with an increase in such cases after Diwali, date by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) shows.

The state had reported 2,413 and 2,512 active fire incidents on November 3 in 2020 and 2021 respectively, as per the data. The farmers continued to set crop residue on fire in order to clear fields for sowing the next crop–wheat and vegetables.

The matter also reached the Supreme Court on Friday, and is set for an early hearing on November 10. The apex court has been asked to shift schools and offices online and make provision to increase more smog towers. The plea further asked to set up a high-level committee under the leadership of a retired Supreme Court judge.

Meanwhile, a fine of Rs 20,000 will be given to those who violate Delhi government’s vehicle ban, a senior official said. “Violating these curbs can attract a fine of Rs 20,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an official. For commuters’ convenience, public transport services will be augmented. The transport department will hire up to 1,000 private CNG contract carriage buses through DTC for 60 days, according to a statement.

Read all the Latest India News here