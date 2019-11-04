Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Odd-Even Scheme Begins from Today as Capital Struggles to Breathe

News18.com | November 4, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: The odd-even scheme in the national capital kicked in from 8am today as pollution levels peaked to a three-year high in the Capital and a thick smog enveloped the city, prompting hundreds of distraught people to say they wanted to leave the city due to poor air quality. On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were both at 500 — in the ‘severe' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497.
Nov 4, 2019 8:28 am (IST)
 

All About Odd Even Scheme | Violators will be fined Rs 4,000. Head constables and officers of the higher ranks in the traffic police, sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, ATIs and high ranked officials of the DTV have been authorised to issue challans to the violators. The scheme wil not be implemented on Nov 10 (Sunday) and the restrictions will also apply to the vheicles with registration numbers of other states. Read more.

Nov 4, 2019 8:22 am (IST)

21 of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in Delhi recorded the AQI between 490 and 500 with air quality sensors at Aya Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Aurobindo Marg peaked out at 7 pm. In the Delhi-NCR, Faridabad with AQI (493), Noida (494), Ghaziabad (499) and Greater Noida (488), Gurugram (479), also breathed extremely polluted air. The image shows AQI at different monitoring stations in Delhi on Sunday.

Nov 4, 2019 8:11 am (IST)

Police Deployed for Implementation of Odd-even Scheme | Hundreds of teams of Delhi Traffic Police and the transport and revenue departments have been deployed for a strict implementation of the odd-even scheme. Around 400 traffic inspectors and assistant traffic inspectors of the DTC and the transport department will be deployed in two shifts during the drive.

Nov 4, 2019 8:08 am (IST)

The photo from Delhi shows an aerial view of the capital covered in smog, in New Delhi on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Delhi was enveloped in a thick layer of smog on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 18.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. 

Nov 4, 2019 8:05 am (IST)

What is Odd-even Scheme? | Under the odd-even scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14. Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

Nov 4, 2019 8:01 am (IST)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet announced that odd-even scheme will start from today. The move is meant to curb the air pollution in Delhi which is at its alarming levels in Delhi. 

Nov 4, 2019 7:58 am (IST)

Is Pollution in Delhi at its Worst? | Yes. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497. Delhi pollution is at its peak this year. 

Nov 4, 2019 7:55 am (IST)

Average AQI of Delhi 'Severe' at 494 | Air Quality Index on Monday showed major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were both at 500 — in the ‘severe' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497.

Nov 4, 2019 7:52 am (IST)

Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia attacked the Centre as well as the Delhi government "for their inadequate measures to counter the health emergency". 

Nov 4, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Students Protest Against Govt's Inability | Students from universities across Delhi on Sunday formed a human chain in Connaught Place to protest against "government's inability" to handle the rising pollution levels in the city.

Nov 4, 2019 7:48 am (IST)

Odd-even Starts from 8 am Today | The odd-even scheme in Delhi will start from 8 am today as pollution levels peaked to a three-year high in the Capital and a thick smog enveloped the city.

A thick blanket of smog envelops Delhi on Monday.

The apocalyptic haze stiffened its choke on Delhi and satellite towns as scattered rains on Saturday increased humidity, leading to smog and a cloud cover preventing sun rays from warming the ground. Low visibility due to smog at the Delhi airport led to diversion of 37 flights.

In order to curb pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged citizens to support the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, in which only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.


Under the scheme, which will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, non-transport four-wheeled vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14. Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.

The scheme will not be implemented on November 10 (Sunday) and the restrictions will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states.

Hundreds of teams of Delhi Traffic Police and the transport and revenue departments have been deployed for a strict implementation of the odd-even scheme. Around 400 traffic inspectors and assistant traffic inspectors (ATIs) of the DTC and the transport department will be deployed in two shifts during the drive.

The ATIs and revenue department officials will issue challans to the violators as well as ensure a proper enforcement of the scheme at 200 locations identified by the transport department, according to a government official.

Violators will be fined Rs 4,000. Head constables and officers of higher ranks in the traffic police, sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, ATIs and high-ranked officials of the DTC have been authorised to issue challans to the violators.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have blamed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the air pollution crisis and termed the odd-even scheme as a stunt by the ruling regime, with an eye on the Assembly polls due early next year.
