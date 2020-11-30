In what appears to be the first such instance, Bal Bharati Public School, at Ganga Ram Hospital Marg (GRHM) in Delhi, which is a top-ranking private school, has formulated a social media policy for parents and students. It has circulated a parents' declaration form for consent, which has raised eyebrows of parents as well as activists working in the domain of education.

“Although social networking sites may appear to be the quickest and easiest ways to express frustrations or concerns, it is not appropriate to do so,” warn the school guidelines and encourage other channels, such as private and confidential discussion with schools.

The guidelines outline purported inappropriate uses of school social media platforms and also the legal action in case of breach of the policy.

Inappropriate social post

Though social media channels like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube provide important platforms and opportunities to Bal Bharati Public School, GRHM, there are “also a number of risks associated with the use of social media which could ultimately impact on the school’s reputation”, the guidelines say, asking for caution from the parents, students and teachers regarding what they post online.

The objectives outlined are apparently meant to ensure a consistent approach across all school social media platforms and to ensure school staff, students and parents do not compromise their personal security or the security of the school community.

With this the administration would like to “set out the responsibilities of users of school social media accounts and to support users of school social media accounts to mitigate the risks associated with social media, protecting themselves as well as the School”.

The guidelines seek to clarify the expectations of the school staff using social media in an individual professional or personal capacity and “to outline channels for escalation of issues or concern”.

With regards to the list of inappropriate behaviour, the policy includes, "posting racist comments" and "posting comments, which threaten violence”.

Other points that are drawing flak from parents are, “making allegations about students at the school/cyber bullying”, ”making complaints about the school/staff at the school”, ”posting negative/offensive comments about specific students/staff at the school”.

The Delhi chapter of the All India Parents Association has taken note of the guidelines and is planning to write to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.

News18.com sent an email to the school, seeking more information on the social media policy and a reaction to the criticism. This article will be updated as soon as a response is received.

Meet the parents

The guidelines encourage the school to deal with concerns raised by parents in a professional and appropriate manner and understand “that parents may not always realize when they have used social networking sites inappropriately”, the document says.

In such a case, the school is expected to usually discuss the matter with the parent and try to resolve the matter. “Also ask the parent to remove the comment posted on the social networking site in question,” the guidelines say.

And in case the parent refuses to remove the content and continues to use social networking sites in a manner that the school considers inappropriate, the school will consider taking "legal advice and/or legal action where the information posted is defamatory in any way or if the circumstance warrants this”, as per the document.

The guidelines also say, “Set out the School’s concerns to the parent in writing, giving the parent a warning and requesting that the material in question is removed.”

In serious cases, the school will contact the police where the school feels it is required, for example, “if it considers that a crime (such as harassment) has been committed; or in cases where the posting has a racial element, or is considered to be totally obscene or is threatening / violent”.

Breach of policy

Under the section on any breach of this policy that may impact confidentiality, cause defamation or damage to the reputation of Bal Bharati Public School, GRHM, “or any illegal acts or acts that render Bal Bharati Public School, GRHM liable to third parties may result in legal action, disciplinary action in line with the published school policies for staff and students”.

There will be efforts made to meet the parents and solve their problems. “If parents or students are found to have breached this policy the School Principal will meet with parents to remind them of the policy. After this meeting a decision will be made regarding what further course of action has to be taken, which may include legal action where there has been damage to the school, individuals or the school’s reputation,” say the guidelines.