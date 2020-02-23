Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi PWD Orders Door-to-Door Survey of Govt Flats to Find Out Illegal Occupants; Seeks Report by Tomorrow

The move comes days after the Delhi High Court rebuked the Housing Ministry for permitting over 550 accommodation units to be illegally occupied by retired officials and ordered the Centre to get them vacated within two weeks.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi PWD Orders Door-to-Door Survey of Govt Flats to Find Out Illegal Occupants; Seeks Report by Tomorrow
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: Cracking the whip on illegal occupants of government flats, the Delhi PWD has ordered a door-to-door survey of all the housing units and asked senior officials to submit a report by February 24.

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has recently communicated to its senior officials concerned, including executive engineers and assistant engineers, to carry out the survey of government-owned flats in their respective jurisdiction. The move comes days after the Delhi High Court rebuked the Housing Ministry for permitting over 550 accommodation units to be illegally occupied by retired officials and ordered the Centre to get them vacated within two weeks.

In its written communication dated February 19, the PWD said the high court passed a judgment on February 5 and issued a notice to the government to provide the details of all officials who are illegally occupying government accommodation even after retirement. "All executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers are directed to carry out a door-to-door survey of all housing units under their jurisdiction and furnish a consolidated report by February 24," the PWD said.

According to the PWD, officials will have to give details of unauthorised occupants such as their names, department and designation, date of allotment of flat and date of retirement. On February 5, the court had also said that allowing illegal occupation of government accommodation for several years amounts to "connivance and conspiracy".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram