Delhi Radio Jockey Arrested for Killing LJP Worker in Hit-and-Run Case

New Delhi: Five days after a 35-year-old man died in a hit-and-run incident at New Delhi's Windsor Road, the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a radio jockey (RJ) in connection with the case.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ankit Gulati, who has been working as a radio jockey, was arrested from his house in Patel Nagar. The police identified the vehicle with the help of CCTV footage they gathered from the crime scene.

Gulati was returning home after partying at a hotel when his speeding SUV mowed down a scooterist who was later identified as Dheeraj. The deceased’s family said he was a member of the Lok Janshakti Party and alleged it was a case of murder and not a hit-and-run case.

During interrogation, Gulati confessed to the crime and claimed that he was using a mobile phone and got distracted, leading to the accident. The police, on the other hand, suspect Gulati of driving in an inebriated state. DCP Madhur Verma said that the accused will be produced in court after his questioning is complete.

Apart from the CCTV footage, the police also identified the vehicle used in the incident as they had a few cues like the colour of the vehicle (black Creta), parts of mud flap on the spot, damaged glasses of the car and first three letters of the number plate. The police team, with the help of the sellers and dealers of the car, found that 22,000 black Creta cars were sold in India, of which 2,677 in the NCR have black mud flaps. With the help of the barcode in the mud flap, police zeroed in on 313 such vehicles manufactured in 2018.

They then tracked down three black SUVs with ‘DL 6’ number and visited the owners. While they found two vehicles parked in their houses, the owner of the third car said his car has been sent for servicing. "The probe team tracked the cellphone location of the car owner on the night of the incident and it matched the route on which the accident had taken place," said a senior police officer.

During investigation, the police gathered more than 100 CCTV footage of possible routes which the vehicle could have taken. The accused said he partied at two places and was navigating with the help of Google map which led to the accident.