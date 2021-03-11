Light Rain, Thundershowers Likely in Delhi Today, Predicts IMD

Delhi is likely to experience light rain and thundershowers on Thursday, day after the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, the meteorological office said. The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day besides the possibility of very light rain accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph towards the evening.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, attributed the rain to an active western disturbance passing over Delhi-NCR. He said that this possibility would continue till Saturday, reported Hindustan Times.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is likely to be 17 degrees Celsius, an official said.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and humidity levels oscillated between 46 per cent and 87 per cent. However, the city’s air quality had improved owing to the western disturbance.