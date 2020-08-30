Delhi Rains: Capital to Receive Light to Moderate Showers for Next 6 Days, Says IMD

Intermittent light to moderate rains will drench Delhi over the next six days, the weather forecast said on Sunday.

Widespread rains are unlikely. However, moderate precipitation is predicted on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There is a forecast of cloudy weather and light rains on Sunday. Intermittent rains will be witnessed over the next six days, the IMD said.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi has recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 245.7 mm in August so far, a deficiency of four per cent. Overall, it has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 521.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.