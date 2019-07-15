Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Locals Welcome Relief But Gurugram Waterlogging Irks Commuters

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas on Monday, bringing much respite from the humid weather.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted light shower on Monday, and said that it was expected to continue until Thursday. "The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected. The city is likely to receive light rain till Thursday," an IMD official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet had also predicted the same. "Winds over Delhi and NCR have changed to easterly. We expect the weather to change and rains will commence by today evening. Intensity will increase gradually," Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at the Skymet Weather said.

Elated by the change in weather, several social media users posted photos of Delhi rain.

Ah! The sounds, the sights and majesty of the #Monsoon! Only in India! We are soaking it in, here at the Embassy! #DelhiRains☔ #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RctglJ21If — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) July 15, 2019

The rains, meanwhile, have caused waterlogging in Gurugram. The city traffic police alerted residents that water-logging had been reported in Jawala Mil road, causing traffic.

Traffic Alert:Water logging has been reported at Jawala Mil road. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. pic.twitter.com/tRwHgSoxjy — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 15, 2019