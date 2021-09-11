Delhi Rains: Nearly 380 Waterlogging-related Complaints Received by Authorities

Around 380 complaints related to waterlogging were received by authorities in Delhi on Saturday after the national capital was pounded by record heavy rains, officials said. Besides, tree uprooting incidents were also reported in several areas across the city. A total of 380 complaints related to waterlogging were received by the PWD (public works department) and the civic bodies from various parts of Delhi, a senior official said.

Record heavy rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Saturday, making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years and causing extensive waterlogging that affected operations at the Delhi airport, disrupted traffic on key roads and left passengers trapped in vehicles in flooded underpasses. Delhiites woke up to the sound of thunder and lightning this morning. According to the weather department, the city recorded 117.9 mm rainfall from 5:30 AM to 2.30 PM.

An old building in Delhi's Narela area, which was declared a dangerous structure by civic authorities, collapsed. However, no one was injured in the incident, north corporation officials said. In east Delhi, waterlogging occurred at several places, including Surajmal Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Krishna Mandir, Sonia Vihar and Gokulpuri, officials said.

There was also a report of tree uprooting at Trilokpuri, they said. In areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, several neighbourhoods got inundated after the record downpour.

Mubarakpur, Inder Enclave, Kirari village in Rohini zone of the NDMC were waterlogged, and the civic body deployed manpower to remove the stagnated water in these areas, officials said. In the Civil Lines zone, parts of Nirankari area, Sant Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar also witnessed waterlogging.

Parts of Karol Bagh, Inderpuri, Qutub Road area and Filmistan also reported waterlogging in the streets, causing discomfort to people. In south Delhi, the streets in front of Max hospital in Saket, were flooded, and many cars were seen standing in the waterlogged road after suffering malfunctioning.

Waterlogging was also reported outside Saket Metro station. At least eleven complaints related to tree uprooting were reported in areas under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, officials said. The Aerocity area — which houses multiple luxury hotels — near the airport was also waterlogged in the morning with people trying to maneuver their cars through the accumulated water, showed a set of videos.

Delhi Fire Service safely also rescued 40 passengers from a bus that was trapped at an underpass of Palam flyover towards airport road due to waterlogging, officials said. A call was also received by the fire service from near Mayapuri metro station area in west Delhi where a woman trapped inside the car was rescued by the fire-fighting team, the officials said.

A highly unusual monsoon season this year has yielded 1,100 mm of rainfall in Delhi so far, the highest in 46 years, and almost double the precipitation recorded last year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

