English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Ranks 112 on Liveability Index, Mumbai 117 Among 140 World Cities
The top 10 cities are Vienna, Melbourne, Osaka, Calgary, Sydney, Vancouver, Tokyo, Toronto, Copenhagen and Adelaide respectively, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report.
File photo. Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
London: South Asian countries including India have fared poorly in a ranking of the world's most liveable cities topped by Austrian capital Vienna, with New Delhi figuring at 112th and Mumbai 117th position in a list of 140 cities.
Pakistan's financial capital Karachi and Bangladesh's capital Dhaka are among the world's least liveable cities in the annual Global Liveability Index released by The Economist.
War-ravaged Syria's capital Damascus is on the bottom of the list which comprises 140 cities globally.
The top 10 cities are Vienna, Melbourne, Osaka, Calgary, Sydney, Vancouver, Tokyo, Toronto, Copenhagen and Adelaide respectively, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report. It is the first time that a European city has topped the rankings of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual survey.
Survey editor Roxana Slavcheva said that security has improved in "several western European cities" and Vienna's top place reflects "a relative return to stability across much of Europe".
"South Asian cities rank low in @TheEIU #Liveability index. Of the 6 we cover New Delhi top (112th) then Mumbai next at 117th," Chief Economist and Asia Managing Director at EUI Simon Baptist said.
The list ranks 140 cities on a range of factors, including political and social stability, crime, education and access to healthcare.
The 10 least liveable cities are Senegal's Dakar on 131, Algeria's Algiers 132, Cameroon's Douala 133, Libya's Tripoli 134, Zimbabwe's
Harare 135, Papua New Guinea's Port Moresby 136, Karachi, 137, Nigeria's Lagos 138, Dhaka 139 and Damascus is on 140, the report said.
The EIU said that crime, civil unrest, terrorism or war played a "strong role" in the ten-lowest scoring cities.
The liveability index quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual's lifestyle in 140 cities worldwide, and assesses which locations provide the best living conditions, the EIU said.
The survey rates cities worldwide based on 30 qualitative and quantitative criteria, which fall into five general categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
The EIU, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, describes itself as the world leader in global business intelligence.
Also Watch
Pakistan's financial capital Karachi and Bangladesh's capital Dhaka are among the world's least liveable cities in the annual Global Liveability Index released by The Economist.
War-ravaged Syria's capital Damascus is on the bottom of the list which comprises 140 cities globally.
The top 10 cities are Vienna, Melbourne, Osaka, Calgary, Sydney, Vancouver, Tokyo, Toronto, Copenhagen and Adelaide respectively, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) report. It is the first time that a European city has topped the rankings of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) annual survey.
Survey editor Roxana Slavcheva said that security has improved in "several western European cities" and Vienna's top place reflects "a relative return to stability across much of Europe".
"South Asian cities rank low in @TheEIU #Liveability index. Of the 6 we cover New Delhi top (112th) then Mumbai next at 117th," Chief Economist and Asia Managing Director at EUI Simon Baptist said.
The list ranks 140 cities on a range of factors, including political and social stability, crime, education and access to healthcare.
The 10 least liveable cities are Senegal's Dakar on 131, Algeria's Algiers 132, Cameroon's Douala 133, Libya's Tripoli 134, Zimbabwe's
Harare 135, Papua New Guinea's Port Moresby 136, Karachi, 137, Nigeria's Lagos 138, Dhaka 139 and Damascus is on 140, the report said.
The EIU said that crime, civil unrest, terrorism or war played a "strong role" in the ten-lowest scoring cities.
The liveability index quantifies the challenges that might be presented to an individual's lifestyle in 140 cities worldwide, and assesses which locations provide the best living conditions, the EIU said.
The survey rates cities worldwide based on 30 qualitative and quantitative criteria, which fall into five general categories: stability, health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.
The EIU, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, describes itself as the world leader in global business intelligence.
Also Watch
-
Flashback IDay National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bumrah & Ashwin Fit but Kohli Races Against Time to be ready for Third Test
- 'I Still Believe in Humour': For Jharkhand's 'Meme Man', Freedom of Expression Wasn't Free
- Check Out the First Posters of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Namaste England
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...