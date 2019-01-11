Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?

The Reservation Bill was passed by both houses of Parliament. We stepped out on the streets of Delhi to find out what people have to say about it. Some said it's necessary, some ranted and some called it a politically motivated move before the 2019 elections. The reservation for economically weaker sections may potentially create even more competition among the General category. How existing quotas are misused by SC/ST/OBC sections was also talked about. Watch the video to know more of what people said.