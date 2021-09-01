Delhi Receives 112 Mm Rain in 24 Hours, Highest For September in 12 Years

Delhi recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. This is the highest single-day rainfall in the month of September in at least 12 years, India Meteorological Department said. The national capital usually records 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year. Hence, with frequent rain, Delhi received 90 percent of this monthly quota of rainfall on the first day of the month. The city has been witnessing moderate to heavy rain for the last seven days causing water logging on many roads.

According to IMD officials, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 112.1 mm rainfall. The weather stations at Lodhi Road recorded 120.2 mm rainfall and Palam weather station recorded 71.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. The data from Safdarjung Observatory is considered as the official marker of rainfall for the capital city.

Delhi witnessed just 9 days of rain in August and an 11 percent deficit in rainfall for the month. According to the IMD data, from August 1-29, Delhi received 214.5mm rainfall, as against the normal count of 241.9 mm.

The IMD has predicted that heavy rainfall with thunderstorms will occur in the National Capital Region (NCR) areas including Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Dadri, and adjoining areas. The rainfall will occur till September 4, the weather agency said.

The traffic movement was heavily affected due to incessant rain in several parts of Delhi-NCR. As many roads have been inundated in rainwater, heavy traffic jams were witnessed on Wednesday morning. The traffic police also changed routes to several destinations in the city. Delhi police requested commuters to take the advised alternative routes for their safety.

With a fresh spell of rainfall, the national capital has witnessed a dip in temperature. The maximum temperature of the city was 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The residents of Delhi and adjoining areas were facing the heat and high humidity but moderate rainfall from Sunday comes as a much-needed relief for them.

