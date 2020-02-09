Delhi Voter Turnout Was 62.59%, No Lapse on Our Part, Says Poll Panel Hours After Kejriwal Questions Delay

New Delhi: Delhi recorded an overall turnout of 62.59% in Saturday’s voting, the Delhi Election Commission said in a press conference on Sunday, hours after AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the delay in official declaration of the voting percentage.

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said the voting percentage in Delhi assembly elections is about 2% more than the last Lok Sabha elections.

“The highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran assembly constituency at 71.6% while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Delhi Cantonment at 45.4 per cent,” Singh said.

The poll panel said it is “not unusual or uncommon” for the voter turnout to be officially declared the day after elections, adding that multiple levels of scrutiny had led to the delay.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal had said it was "absolutely shocking" that the poll panel did not come out with the figure several hours after polling got over. "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" Kejriwal had tweeted.

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

The last voting percentage given by the commission on Saturday night was 61.46 per cent. The voting in the national capital to elect a new government ended at 6 pm on Saturday.

The BJP, meanwhile, has claimed there was a surge in support for the BJP at polling booths after 3pm. “From 3 pm to 7:30 pm, there was huge voting in favor of BJP,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Hitting out at the Election Commission earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal's deputy and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia asked the poll panel if it was yet to receive the final voter turnout figure from the BJP office.

“BJP leaders are giving the voter turnout figures and on the other hand the Election Commission has not been able to give the final voting percentage 24 hours after polling got over," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"EC is saying they are compiling data. What's going on? Are you waiting for the BJP office to give you the final figure?" Sisodia said.

At a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that "something is cooking" and "a game is being played secretly".

"This is perhaps the first time in the 70-year-history of country that the Election Commission is not ready to release the final figure of voter turnout. The entire country and Delhi have been waiting for the polling percentage since yesterday," he said.

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling AAP.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP. The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress. The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

