Delhi Records 1,141 Covid Cases, 139 Deaths; Positivity Rate 1.59%
1-MIN READ

Delhi Records 1,141 Covid Cases, 139 Deaths; Positivity Rate 1.59%

Covid-19 patients undergo treatment at Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID care centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi. (PTI)

This is the third consecutive day when the daily cases count have stood below the 1500-mark.

Delhi recorded 1,141 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 139 fatalities from the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.59 per cent, according to data shared by the city Health Department. This is the third consecutive day when the daily cases count have stood below the 1500-mark.

As per the latest health bulletin, these new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 23,951. On Thursday, 1,072 cases and 117 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 1.53 per cent.

first published:May 28, 2021, 16:49 IST