Delhi Records 1,366 Fresh Cases of Covid-19, Death Toll Climbs to 905
Image used for representation.
According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government's health department, there are 18,543 active cases.
- PTI
- Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
Delhi recorded 1,366 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 31,309, while the death toll mounted to 905, authorities said on Wednesday.
According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government's health department, there are 18,543 active cases, while 11,861 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated.
No health bulletin was issued on Tuesday.
https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/fallback/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=Delhi,Records,1,366,Fresh,Cases,of,Covid-19,,Death,Toll,Climbs,to,905,coronavirus,cases,in,india,coronavirus,deaths,&publish_min=2020-06-08T10:29:31.000Z&publish_max=2020-06-10T10:29:31.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
Next Story