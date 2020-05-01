Delhi Records 223 New Coronavirus Cases, Tally Now at 3,738; Death Toll at 61

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 223 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally to 3,738 with two more deaths being reported here, the government said.

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 now stands at 61.

On Thursday, the total number of cases were 3,515 and the number of fatalities stood at 59.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365