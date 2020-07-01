Delhi Records 2,442 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 89,802; Death Toll at 2,803

Delhi recorded 2,442 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city over the 89,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,803, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Sixty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,742 on Tuesday.

The bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 2,803, and the total number of cases mounted to 89,802.