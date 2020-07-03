Delhi Records 2,520 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Taking the Tally to Over 94K, Death Toll Rises to 2,923

Delhi recorded 2,520 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 94,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,923, the authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947 cases.

However, in the last five days, the number of fresh cases has oscillated, not showing a particular trend in figures.

The number of cases reported from June 28 to July 1 are -- 2,889 cases (June 28); 2,084 (June 29); 2,199 (June 30); and 2,442 (July 1), with a steady rise in death figures.

Fifty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Friday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,864 on Thursday.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,923 and the total number of cases has mounted to 94,695.