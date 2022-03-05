Delhi Records 274 Fresh Covid Cases, Zero Death

Delhi on Saturday reported 274 fresh COVID-19 cases while the positivity rate stood at 0.58 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department. No death was reported in the national capital, which so far has reported 26,134 fatalities.

With the fresh cases, the national capital’s infection count increased to 18,61,463, according to the latest health bulletin. Prior to Saturday, Delhi had recorded zero fatality count on February 28 when the city had logged 258 cases.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,652, the bulletin said. Delhi had on Friday recorded 302 cases with the positivity rate of 0.63 per cent and four deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded the positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. Amid the decline in daily cases, the number of patients under home isolation has significantly fallen in the past few weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312 and it dipped to 1,005 on March 5. The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, registered a dip in its count to 4,051 on March 5, according to official figures shared by the department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible. There are 10,747 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 120 (1.12 per cent) of these are occupied.

