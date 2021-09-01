Delhi Records 28 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One Death

The national capital recorded 28 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The city did not record any fatalities due to the infection for four days till Sunday.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (55,371) conducted on Monday which was a holiday due to Janmashtami. Out of the total tests, 43,167 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. Fifty-three people were discharged in the last 24 hours after recovery, it said. With the new cases, Delhi's overall infection tally has climbed to 14,37,764, the bulletin said. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, it said.

The death toll stands at 25,082, according to the bulletin. Twenty-nine people have succumbed to the disease in this month. The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31. On Monday, the national capital recorded 20 cases at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. The city reported 31 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent on Sunday and it reported 29 cases on Saturday. The bulletin issued on Tuesday said that there are 349 active cases in Delhi, down from 375 a day ago, while the number of containment zones stand at 138 down from 144 the previous day. Eighty-five patients are in home isolation, which is minor decrease from 88 on Monday, it said. Delhi recently battled a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3. The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave in April and May. Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 patients and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply. According to officials, around 160 PSA oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city. While 66 plants are being installed in Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up in central government hospitals and 84 in private healthcare facilities. Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital. At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital. According to government data, 1,33,67,266 beneficiaries have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 38,23,242 people have received both doses.

