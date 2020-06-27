INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Delhi Records 2,948 Covid-19 Cases and 66 Deaths in 24 Hours, Infection Tally Crosses 80,000

People wait in a queue for COVID- 19 test at a government designated hospital, in New Delhi, India June 10, 2020. While India’s leaders have promised coronavirus testing and care for all who need it, regardless of income, treatment options are as stratified and unequal as the country itself. Care ranges from crowded wards at public hospitals that some worry will make them sicker than if they stayed home to spacious suites at private hospitals that only the wealthy can afford. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

People wait in a queue for COVID- 19 test at a government designated hospital, in New Delhi, India June 10, 2020. While India’s leaders have promised coronavirus testing and care for all who need it, regardless of income, treatment options are as stratified and unequal as the country itself. Care ranges from crowded wards at public hospitals that some worry will make them sicker than if they stayed home to spacious suites at private hospitals that only the wealthy can afford. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

After June 22, it was the first time that the number of cases per day fell below the 3,000-mark in the city.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
Share this:

The national capital recorded 2,948 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total case count across the 80,000-mark, and 66 more deaths due to the disease, authorities said on Saturday.

After June 22, it was the first time that the number of cases per day fell below the 3,000-mark in the city.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the capital now stands at 80,188. The death toll due to the disease is 2,558, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. As many as 49,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 28,329 active cases, it said.

As many as 19,180 tests were conducted. A total of 4,78,336 tests have been conducted till date -- 25,175 tests per million population, it said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 17,381, it said.

In the last week, the number of new infections has grown by around 5 per cent everyday. For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far. The recovery rate has increased to around 61%.

.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading