Delhi Records 35 New COVID-19 Deaths Taking Toll To 5616; Case Tally 2.98 Lakh

The national capital recorded 35 fresh casualties due to COVID-19 on Wednesday and the death toll mounted to 5,616, while 2,871 new cases took the tally to over 2.98 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected after 51,505 tests were conducted the previous day.

Thirty-five new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5,616, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The activecases’ tally on Wednesday dropped to 22,186 from 22,720 the previous day.

The bulletin saidthe total number of cases has climbed to 2,98,107. PTIKND RDM RDM 10071840 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: October 7, 2020, 7:30 PM IST
