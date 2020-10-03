Delhi Records 37 New COVID-19 Deaths, 2,920 Cases

New Delhi, Oct 2: Delhi recorded 37 COVID-19 fatalities and 2,920 cases on Friday, pushing the death toll to 5,438 and the caseload to over 2.85 lakh, officials said. On September 29, 48 deaths were reported, the highest number of fatalities recorded in a day since July 16, when the city saw 58 fatalities.

The fresh cases came out of the 56,258 tests conducted the previous day, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The active cases tally on Friday stood at 26,450.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,85,672. Meanwhile, the additional chief secretary, services, discussed the launch of an intensive COVID-19 campaign with all additional chief secretaries, principals secretaries, commissioner of municipal corporations, chairman NDMC, secretaries, heads of all departments, corporations, autonomous bodies of Delhi government.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2,648 on Friday from 2,615 on Thursday. The positivity rate stood at 5.19 per cent while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.9 per cent.

Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days. The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4,071) on September 19.

The number of Rapid-Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 45,153, while 11,105 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests were conducted. The number of tests done per million, as on Friday, was over 1.67 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 31.91 lakh.

The bulletin said 2,53,784 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

The bulletin said out of the total number of 15,844 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,773 are vacant. It said 909 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The number of people in home isolation slightly dropped to 15,852 compared to 15,899 previous day. PTIKND ABH ABH 10030004 NNNN.

