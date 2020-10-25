Delhi Records 4,116 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-day Spike In 35 Days

New Delhi, Oct 24: The national capital on Saturday recorded 4,116 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 35 days, while the death toll mounted to 6,225, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when over 4,000 new cases have been reported. On Friday, 4,086 new cases were recorded and 3,882 a day before.

These fresh cases resulted from 55,461 tests conducted the previous day. According to the latest heath bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Saturday, 4,116 fresh cases were reported.

The previous highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases was recorded on September 18, when 4,127 new cases were recorded. Since September 19, new cases were reported below the 4,000-mark until on October 23.

Thirty-six more fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 6,225, the bulletin said. The tally of active cases on Saturday rose to 26,467 from 26,001 the previous day. The total number of cases climbed to 3,52,520, the bulletin said.

