Delhi Records 4,235 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Over 4,000 Infections Reported for Fifth Consecutive Day

Delhi recorded 4,235 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 2.18 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,744 with 29 new fatalities, authorities said. This is the fifth successive day when over 4,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the national capital.

According to a Delhi government health bulletin issued this evening, 29 fresh fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours. A total of 56,656 tests - 10,116 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 46,540 rapid antigen tests - were conducted during the period, it said.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stands at 7.48 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 10.20 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 28,812, while 1,84,748 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out of the city.

The total number of cases stands at 2,18,304, the bulletin said. The number of containment zones in the city is 1,488. Delhi's biggest single-day jump was reported on Saturday when 4,321 fresh cases were recorded.