Delhi Records 632 Fresh Covid Cases, No Death; Positivity Rate at 4.42%

Delhi has recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate has been reported at 4.42 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department on Tuesday. No new death has been reported in the city due to the coronavirus, it said.

The department said that 632 fresh Covid cases have been reported and the positivity rate is 4.42 per cent. The city had on Monday recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent. The national capital on Sunday recorded a 4.21 per cent positivity rate with 517 cases.

With the new cases, the city’s infection tally has increased to 18,69,683 while the death toll stood at 26,160 as no new fatality was reported. On Saturday, 461 Covid cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi while the positivity rate was 5.33 per cent.

A total of 14,299 Covid tests were conducted the previous day, the bulletin stated on Tuesday, adding that a total of 1,274 patients are under home isolation.

