Delhi Records 65 Dengue, 64 Malaria Cases in Last Week of September

Delhi has witnessed a spike in dengue and malaria cases last week. According to the latest data by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at least 65 people were tested positive of dengue and 64 tested positive for malaria.

After the recent spurt in cases, the total number of dengue and malaria cases reported so far this year in the national capital rose to 282 and 368 respectively. Last year, the city saw 208 cases of malaria. Mosquito-borne disease including dengue, malaria, Chikungunya, Yellow fever, Zika virus among others spread during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. Mosquitoes spreading these diseases breed in stagnant water.

The national capital has also seen a rise in Chikungunya cases. Around 13 people were tested positive of the mosquito-borne disease last week, taking the toll figure so far this year to 87. In 2018, Delhi reported 79 Chikungunya cases.

These stark figures come amid Delhi government's anti-dengue programme '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’. The programme launched by the health department of Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government in September will be on till November 15.

Launching the campaign Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged residents of Delhi to join him in his fight against mosquito-borne diseases. Since its launch, the Delhi's anti-dengue drive has garnered much popularity as Delhiites took to social media to share pictures of them participating in the campaign. The campaign was endorsed by many celebrities as well.

The MCD also has been running awareness camps against dengue, malaria and chikungunya in various localities.

Dengue cases in Delhi, however, have seen a slight decline this year, though the total number remains on the higher side. The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital are now competing to take credit of the lower figures.

Verbal tussle between councilors of both the parties in the MCD are quite common. Just a few days back, things turned worse in the North MCD that the mayor had to suspend 25 AAP councilors.

The BJP has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is taking credit for the work done by their municipalities and running campaigns worth crores of rupees.

The AAP, on the other hand, has claimed that compared to the previous governments, Arvind Kejriwal has provided maximum funds to MCD.

