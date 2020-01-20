Delhi Records 8.3 Degrees as Minimum Temperature Rises Due to Cloud Cover
Light rains are expected in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting the northwestern region of the country.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The minimum temperature in Delhi rose slightly on Monday morning due to cloud cover, the weather department said.
The city recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, up from 7 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday and one notch more than normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.
Light rains are expected in Delhi on Tuesday due to a fresh western disturbance affecting the northwestern region of the country.
The air quality in the national capital remained in the poor category with AQI of 262 in the morning.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brad Pitt Has a Tinder Profile and Joked About Quentin Tarantino's Foot Fetish. Brad Pitt is Us.
- PUBG Addiction: 25-Year-Old Suffers Brain Stroke While Playing Game, Dies
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Tech Companies Have Paid 114 Million Euros in Fines in Europe for Data Breaches
- People Are Eating Cereal From Other People's Mouths In This Gross Yet Viral TikTok Challenge