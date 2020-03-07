Delhi Records 93 Percent Humidity Today, Temperature Settles at 13 Degrees
A generally cloudy sky with a light rain or drizzle is the forecast for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.
New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam due to rain, in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky and a cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 13 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
A generally cloudy sky with a light rain or drizzle is the forecast for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.
The city received 19.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, he added.
Relative humidity was recorded at 93 per cent at 8.30 am.
On Friday, the city registered a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. The minimum was 14 degrees Celsius.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BMW Collides Head-on With Oncoming Train, Driver Walks Away Alive: Watch Viral Video
- Twitter Dispenses Memes, Trends #NoBank after Yes Bank Crisis
- Hardik Pandya Set to Make Comeback Against South Africa
- PUBG Mobile Holi 2020 Bundle: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Legalising Cryptocurrency in India Will Do More Than Attract Investments, Say Experts