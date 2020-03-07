Delhi Records 93 Percent Humidity Today, Temperature Settles at 13 Degrees

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky and a cold morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 13 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

A generally cloudy sky with a light rain or drizzle is the forecast for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

The city received 19.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, he added.

Relative humidity was recorded at 93 per cent at 8.30 am.

On Friday, the city registered a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. The minimum was 14 degrees Celsius.

