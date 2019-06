Delhi Records All-Time High Temp of 48 Degrees, Rajasthan's Dholpur is Hottest in India at 51

Delhi recorded an all-time high temperature at 48 degree Celsius on Monday, even as Dholpur in Rajasthan became the hottest place with 51 degree Celsius. The weatherman has predicted no possibility of any respite from heatwave in the next few days.According to IMD, Delhi recorded the highest temperature in history with 48 degree Celsius and became the hottest day in June. Dholpur witnessed the highest temperature of the season. This is the fourth time that the temperature has crossed 50 degree Celsius in June in Rajasthan.On Sunday, Sri Ganganagar in western Rajasthan was the hottest place in the country at 48.5 degrees Celsius, while Churu and Kota districts of the state followed close behind, recording a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius each.Meanwhile, a cyclone is likely in the Arabian Sea some 300 kilometres off the country's west coast between June 11-12. On Sunday, parts of Kerala witnessed moderate rainfall . The weather report predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 mm) in isolated places of northern Malappuram and Kozhikode on June 12.