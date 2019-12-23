Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Records Cold Morning at Eight Degrees, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

Severe cold wave conditions are likely in some parts of the national capital through the day and the maximum temperature may hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Records Cold Morning at Eight Degrees, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
File photo of Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity was recorded at 97 per cent. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with moderate fog on Tuesday morning.

Severe cold wave conditions are likely in some parts of the national capital through the day and the maximum temperature may hover around 15 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

The visibility was 1,000 metres at 5.30 am in Safdarjung and was reduced to 600 metres by 8.30 am.

At Palam, the visibility was 700 metres at 5.30 am and had dropped to 500 metres by 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city at 9.44 am was recorded at 310, which falls in the "very poor" category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a high of 14.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram