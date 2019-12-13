Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Records Highest December Rainfall in 22 Years

The Safdarjung Observatory, figures of which are considered official for the city, recorded 33.5 mm rainfall, the second highest after 70 mm in December 1997, till 5:30 pm.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Delhi Records Highest December Rainfall in 22 Years
Representative image.

New Delhi: The national capital recorded its highest 24-hour December rainfall since 1997 on Friday, MeT officials said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, figures of which are considered official for the city, recorded 33.5 mm rainfall, the second highest after 70 mm in December 1997, till 5:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Palam weather station registered an all-time December high of 40.2 mm in the last 24 hours. It had gauged 33.7 mm rainfall on December 3, 1967, the officials said.

