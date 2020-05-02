Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike with 384 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally Climbs to 4,122

Three more deaths were reported in the national capital. With this, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 64, the Delhi government said.

PTI

May 2, 2020, 11:29 PM IST
Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike with 384 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally Climbs to 4,122
A man holding his 10 days old child waits for tests for both of them at a mobile testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Delhi recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the infection tally to 4,122, according to the government.

Three more deaths were reported in the national capital. With this, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 64, the Delhi government said.

On April 13, Delhi had seen the highest spike in infections with 356 cases in a single day.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 3,738.

