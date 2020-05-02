Delhi Records Highest Single-day Spike with 384 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Tally Climbs to 4,122
Three more deaths were reported in the national capital. With this, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 64, the Delhi government said.
A man holding his 10 days old child waits for tests for both of them at a mobile testing center, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the infection tally to 4,122, according to the government.
Three more deaths were reported in the national capital. With this, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 64, the Delhi government said.
On April 13, Delhi had seen the highest spike in infections with 356 cases in a single day.
On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 3,738.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Shirish Kunder, Why Don’t You Take Criticism Seriously?
- Former WWE Champion John Cena Paid Tribute to Irrfan Khan With Another Cryptic Post
- Former MP Minister Makes Son Clean Garbage for Misbehaving With Police During Lockdown
- Kalki Koechlin Sharing Poop-Stained Nappies of Baby Sappho Shows the Real Side of Parenting
- Love Playing Test Cricket, You Need to Make Extra Effort: Rishabh Pant