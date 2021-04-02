Delhi Records its Highest Daily Count of 2021 With 3,594 Fresh Cases, 14 Deaths

Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year, while 14more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,050, according to the city health department. The positivity rate also mounted to 4.11 from 3.57 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 2.71 per cent. The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 6,68,814. Over 6.45 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The city had recorded 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday. It had reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases on last Friday, 1,515 cases last Thursday, 1,254 cases a day before that and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it had crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24.

On December 8, last year, the city had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6. According to the latest bulletin, 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,050, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 11,994 from 10,498 a day before. A total of 87,505 tests, including 54,898 RT-PCR tests and 32,607 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said .

