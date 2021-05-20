Delhi Records Less Than 4,000 Covid-19 Cases on Wednesday, Witnesses Drop by 71% in A Week

Delhi on Wednesday for the first time recorded less than 4,000 daily cases since April 5 as the national capital recorded 3,846 fresh infections. The Covid-19 cases have dropped to 71 percent from the last week, the official data suggested.

The positivity rate has also come down to 5.78 percent on Wednesday, the lowest since April 6 when it was 4.9 percent. Also, it was for the first time after April 13 that the active caseload of the city has dropped below the 50,000-mark. The active cases have also dropped by about 46 percent over the week – from 82,725 on May 12 to 45,047 on Wednesday, official data suggested.

A week ago, on May 12, the daily cases reported were 13,287 while the positivity rate was 17.03 percent. A month ago, on April 19, Delhi reported 23,686 fresh infections. On April 5, Delhi reported 3,548 cases in a day.

With the drop in cases over the last week, more hospital beds are now available. On Wednesday, out of the total 24,289 hospital beds 10,921 were vacant. On May 12, out of the 23,202 hospital beds, only 4,469 were vacant.

The daily test positivity rate in the city had reached a peak on April 22 when it was 36.2 percent – every third sample testing positive. It was around 30 percent till April end.

On Wednesday, as it dropped to less than six percent, it means every 17th sample tested was positive.

It is also important to note that while the positivity rate has come down, the testing has also dropped. In April, the city was conducting around 80,000 tests per day. On Wednesday, 66,573 samples were tested.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 4,482 cases while the positivity rate was 6.89 percent

On May 14, Delhi reported 8,506 cases in a day. This was the first time since April 10 that cases dropped below 10,000 in the city. Since then, the cases have been below 10,000.

Also, Wednesday was the third day that the number of new cases were below 5,000.

Delhi was among the worst-hit in the country in April, seeing the highest daily cases and deaths of all cities.

