Delhi Records Lowest Mean Max Temp Since 2008; Likely to Witness Rain, Thunderstorm for 3 Days

Delhi recorded a mean maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius in May, the lowest for the month in 13 years, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. Also, this is the first time since 2014 that the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, did not record a heat wave in the pre-monsoon period, the IMD said.

The city had recorded a mean maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius in May, 2008, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD. The city had recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on May 19, 16 notches below normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951, it said. He also said this is the first time since 2014 that Safdarjung did not record a heatwave in the pre-monsoon period.

First, frequent western disturbances kept the mercury in check and later cyclone Tauktae led to “record" rains, Srivastava said. It is also the first time since 2011 that Palam did not record a heatwave in the pre-monsoon period this year, he said.

For the plains, a “heat wave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A “severe" heat wave is declared if departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Delhi is expected to witness thunderstorm with rain for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. Despite the forecast for rain, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 127 at 4.30 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

