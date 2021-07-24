Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 36 Degree Celsius, Light Rains Predicted Tomorrow

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, one notch above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to officials, the minimum temperature recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The relative humidity oscillated between 83 per cent and 71 per cent.

The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with light rains on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature will be settled at 37 and 28 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for July 26 and has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 km/hr.

A yellow alert has been issued for July 27. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm in Delhi stood at 100. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

