Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 37.3 Degrees Celsius

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Sunday rose to 37.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal, the India Meteorological Department said. The mercury inched closer to 40 degrees Celsius at some places.

Najafgarh and Narela recorded their maximum temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius and 39.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. “The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 37.3 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

The city’s minimum temperature settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year. The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘poor’ category.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 233, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’, while an AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.