Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 38.2 Degree Celsius

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, two notches below the season’s average, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature settled at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 49 per cent. The weatherman has predicted ‘partly cloudy sky’ for Delhi on Friday. Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7.05 pm stood at 162. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe". .

