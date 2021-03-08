india

Delhi Records Min Temperature of 18.9 Degrees Celsius, Highest So Far This Season

Representative image

The minimum temperature was five notches above normal, it said.

The national capital recorded a minimum of 18.9 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature was five notches above normal, it said.

The maximum temperature settled at 32.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. It is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius for the next two to three days amid partly cloudy conditions, it said.

On Sunday, Delhi’s maximum temperature had soared to 34 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

first published:March 08, 2021, 21:02 IST
