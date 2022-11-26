Delhi Records Minimum Temp of 8.3 Degrees Celsius

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the poor category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 322.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor", and 401 and 500 “severe".

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded 90 per cent at 8.30 am.

Friday’s minimum temperature was the lowest in the month since November 23, 2020, when the city recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.

