Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 23.8 Degrees; Rain Likely

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to MeT officials, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The weathermen forecast thunderstorm with rain during the day. The relative humidity was recorded 71 at per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 93 at 8.05 am, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

On Saturday, while no showers were recorded during the day, the weather changed towards the night as gusty winds were reported across the capital, accompanied with light rain in some places. The day’s maximum temperature was 35.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal. Moderate showers are forecast for Sunday.

According to the report, the normal date for the onset of the southwest monsoon in the capital is June 27, meaning this year it could be two weeks in advance of the regular.

The date for the onset of the southwest monsoon in Delhi was revised from June 29 last year by India Meteorological Department after factoring in data from 1961 onwards.

Last year too, the monsoon hit Delhi early, reaching the capital on June 25. In 2019, it was delayed by almost a week, with the first rain in the city on July 5. In 2018, the onset was declared on June 28, the report stated.

